INDIANAPOLIS – The cool and dreary weather that has plagued Central Indiana over the past several weeks is finally coming to an end. We start things off this weekend with seasonable temps and dry conditions. Once we kick off the new week, the summer warmth comes in.

Comfortable end to the weekend

Temperatures on Saturday held cooler than average despite the abundant sun. This came thanks to an area of high pressure to the northeast, which funneled cooler air across the region. Calm conditions overnight will allow lows to return to the mid 40s before the start of Sunday. A clear sky from the onset of the day however, will allow it to warm up quickly outside. By noon, temps should be reaching the low to mid 60s with highs eventually reaching 70 in the afternoon. It will be breezy once again with clouds returning later in the day as well. All around, it will be another beautiful day to spend outdoors.

Beginning to feel like summer this week

After a comfortable weekend our weather pattern will become much more summer-like for the first time in 2022. A strong ridge will begin to develop in place of an upper level low across the eastern half of the US. As this ridge builds, it will favor an increase in sunny and warm weather across the region. The ridge will reach full strength by the middle of the week with highs forecasted to be in the mid to upper 80s across much of the Hoosier state. You can expect an abundance of sun to go along with this warmth too.

Enjoy what should be the nicest 7 days we’ve been able to forecast this year! Make sure you’re prepared for the heat and even some humidity too.