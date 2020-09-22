Summer not done yet! Rain chances remain absent…

Clear and cool to start your Tuesday morning, while another bright day gets underway! Expect a few more clouds around today, along with slightly milder temperatures by late afternoon. Southwest winds will average below 10 mph, as highs reach the upper 70’s. And another great evening ahead too.

The dry stretch continues for the remainder of the workweek, as a few more clouds will come into play on Thursday (remnants of Beta) before slowly clearing on Friday! Warmest of the week will arrive on Saturday, as highs push to the middle 80’s.

A cold front arrives on Sunday morning with a chance of showers. This narrow band of showers should exit quickly, allowing plenty of dry hours for the afternoon. A second, stronger front will arrive on Monday and into Tuesday providing a broader chance of rain statewide, along with much cooler, breezier conditions.