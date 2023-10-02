Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled back down into the lower 60s and upper 50s out-the-door. Some patchy fog has developed in the southwestern part of our area from Terre Haute to Bloomington, mainly in the low spots. Otherwise, a great morning is expected and be sure to have those sunglasses in hand.

This afternoon, more warmth and more sun is expected, much like Sunday’s weather! Very warm air has landed in Indiana, with temperatures running well above the seasonal average, nearly 15° above, for early October. Expect highs in the middle 80’s, the record is 92° back in 2019.

More warmth and sun on the way for Tuesday through Wednesday night. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, ushering a decent chance of showers and a few storms, along with a cooler, breezier flow. This will bring a real taste of autumn for the upcoming weekend, with some patchy frost by Sunday morning.