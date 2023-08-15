A real look and feel of fall here in central Indiana Tuesday as afternoon temperatures were well below normal under a heavy overcast. Brighten and hotter days are on the horizon.

STEAL MY SUNSHINE

The sunniest month of the year has been dreary! August sunshine has been lacking with only HALF the possible sunshine to-date. Last mostly sunny day was August1st – 15 days ago. Skies will improve for the rest of the evening with clearing underway from northwest to southeast. Mainly clear skies are expected after midnight.



SUMMER’S VACATION

Afternoon temps across central Indiana Tuesday are at late September or early October levels. The preliminary high of 73° in Indianapolis is the normal high for September 29th and the coolest afternoon here since June 13th (71°).

These clouds will break and with the clearing tonight and a real treat. We save on the A/C as low temperatures lower into the low to mid 50s by sunrise. Could we find a few forties outlying early Wednesday?

HOT DOME HEADED OUR WAY

Enjoy this while we can! A MASSIVE overhaul in the upper-air pattern is n the way. An expanding dome of heat or HOT DOME is set to take up residence across the central U.S. and for much of the Nation starting late weekend. This will deliver the HOTTEST air of the season along with an EXTENDED SUNNY stretch. We have only had eight 90° days this season and the hottest of the year was 91°. We expect to surpass that Sunday and possibly Monday, Tuesday and even into Wednesday next week.