This was the warmest open to a September in seven years and even warmer afternoons are expected. The Labor Day weekend also carries some storm chances

Mild mornings are on hold for the a bit. COOLEST locations early Thursday included 51° Crawfordsville, 53° New Castle, more typical of late September. However, we heated up this afternoon. This was the warmest OPEN to a September in Indianapolis in seven years (2015). The preliminary high in Indianapolis was 86° with some locations nearing 90-degrees Thursday afternoon.

STILL SOME SUMMER OUT THERE

Thursday afternoon high temperatures were soaring, especially out west where multiple states were posting 00-degree high temperatures. Summer isn’t fading anytime soon.

September first however does mark the start of the “fall” months. Meteorological fall starts today and includes the months of September, October and November. Heat is often in the mix this month and some of the most intense of the entire year can still occur in the month of September.

Remember September 2011? It opened with three straight days reaching 99°,99° and then 100° on the third. I remember that weekend well, that’s back in the day when we had the annual rib-fest. SUMMER SIZZLE still lingers in September. Record high for the month is 100° (2011) and on various other years. The latest 100° day is September 15th, 1939.

However, nights lengthen and cooler air on the way. A freeze is rare but possible. COLDEST 30° set in 1899. September loses another 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight making this the SECOND fastest month of the year to cool. Average high starts at 83° and lowers to 72° but the average low dips to 50° to end the month.

Warmth seems to be abundant to start this September and looks to hang on thru mid-month. High probability of overall above normal temps thru the 15th here and nearly Nation-wide. Looking at the upcoming holiday weekend a weak upper-low is to develop and perhaps linger into early next week. This slow churn overhead will likely aid in a daily chance of a shower and storm starting Saturday. These will likely be driven by a combination of the low and the peak heating of the day and we are not expecting that these are going to ruin a BBQ or be prolonged. Peak areal coverage will be Sunday, reaching 30% then lowers for the holiday. We will update the timing again tomorrow.