The clouds arrived again Thursday dimming the August sunshine and continuing a trend for a cloudier than normal month. While a few showers and a storm are possible rain chances remain low.

Late day clouds on this Thursday. Summer sunshine struggles continue. August – the SUNNIEST month annually has only produced just over half the normal sunshine to-date.

Saying “so long” to lows like this! Multiple nights have dipped well into the 50s over the past two weeks in outlying locations. Coolest Thursday, 54° Richmond and Crawfordsville. May not revisit this territory for at least a week.

SHOWER CHANCE LATER TONIGHT

Warmer night with clouds and a rain chance. Showers increase in coverage later this evening and overnight. Only reaching peak COVEAGE of 25% around midnight. While a storm could develop as well, we are not expecting any severe storms overnight. We are eying a better threat for area wide showers and storms but not until Tuesday.

WARMER PATTERN ON THE WAY

We’ve gone 18 days since the last 90-degree day officially in Indianapolis and we’ve been predicting a pattern shift for well over a week. The “flatter” west to east flow aloft will permit warming here this weekend perhaps bring the temperatures back to near 90° over the weekend. Warmest of the next seven days looks to occur Sunday and Monday with temperature highs averaging as much as 8-degrees above normal.