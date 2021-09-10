Summer surge to open the weekend, warm pattern to take hold

FALL FEEL FADES

What a morning as temperatures early Friday fell to mid-October levels. Lows dipped into the mid/upper 40s in many outlying areas. The coolest, 46° Logansport while Indianapolis dipped to the coolest morning since early August. The average low this time of the year is still 60-degrees. While the recent spell of milder air was enjoyable, the cool pattern is ending.

Dry air will permit the lows to fall back into the 50s by sunrise Saturday in most outlying locations but a transition to much warmer air is already underway. South winds are starting to flow and behind a passing warm front, and those winds will strengthen Saturday afternoon.

Also behind the front summer heat is returning quickly and temperatures are to jump well into the mid/upper 80s on Saturday afternoon. The quick turnaround will bring on gusty winds Saturday and Sunday that could exceed 35mph.

MORE 90-DEGREE DAYS?

From September 10th on, we average only one more 90-degree day in Indianapolis. Scanning weather records the most 90’s beyond that date was 12 set in 1891. As recently as 2019 we had 8 90-degree days.

The pattern is changing quickly and we could easily top 90-degrees for several days next week, starting Sunday when afternoon temperatures could be as much as 12-degrees above normal. The pattern will permit unseasonably warm weather for much of the upcoming week with only little relief behind a cold front Wednesday. This front is the next ‘best’ chance of showers and storms. Beyond that front, the overall pattern favors a high probability of above normal temperatures.

The Forecast from the Fox59 Weather Authority

TONIGHT: Clearing and continued mild. Not as cool with coolest temperatures outlying. High clouds late.

LOW 62

SATURDAY: A spell of mid and high level clouds early, winds increase and temperatures surge. Afternoon wind gusts to 35 mph.

HIGH 86

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny along with hot and more humid conditions. Gusty winds to 40 mph

HIGH 92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a wind shift early day. Continued hot with slightly lower humidity

HIGH 90

TUESDAY: Becoming breezy again with temperatures and humidity increasing. Hot.

HIGH 91

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and a few storms likely by afternoon. Continued warm and humid. Rainfall coverage to nearly 40% by afternoon.

HIGH 84

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy along with a few showers especially early in the day. Still warm and moderately humid. Rainfall coverage to 20%.

HIGH 82

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny – Continued Warm and moderately humid.

HIGH 86