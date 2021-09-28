Summer temperatures remain; timing next rain chances

More sun and warmth on the way today! Expect another bright sunrise and sunshine to dominate the area and state again today. With lighter, variable winds and vast sunshine, afternoon highs should reach the middle 80s again today! Summer’s heat still holding…

Another dry, quiet night ahead too.

Dry weather holding through the rest of the workweek, as temperatures slip a touch downward by Friday, although, still above the seasonal average! Rain chances return for the weekend but the timing still remains tricky! GFS model has rain arriving as early as Saturday afternoon…while the Euro model is more stubborn with the rain and has it not arriving until late Saturday, with the steadiest falling on Sunday! Look for more updates in the days ahead!