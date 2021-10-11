Summer warmth holds! Severe storms possible tonight for Indiana

Another very warm start this morning out-the-door…dry too for the a.m. rush! Typical mornings in mid-October should start in the upper 40s! This morning, dry weather holds with morning temperatures in the upper 60s, more typical of afternoon highs this time of the year! Summer-feel remains all day, as winds remain breezy and dew points hold in the lower 60s. Highs later today should reach the lower 80s, our third straight day in a row.

By 4 p.m. today, scattered storms will be entering western Indiana and working easterly. As storm chances rise, a severe threat will be in play too! With the current warmth, higher than normal dew points, and instability should be enough to create some wind gusts up to 60 mph in a few locations. This could result in some wind damage and heavier downpours. An isolated tornado threat too, but mainly for the western half of the state. A severe thunderstorm watch could be issued for many counties in our viewing area.

Tuesday will bring a change in the weather pattern, as cooler, drier and less humid air returns to the state. Expect a great day and my pick of the week!

More unsettled weather returns off and on from Wednesday evening through Saturday. Along with a cooler shift for the weekend.