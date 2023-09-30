It was another foggy morning, especially locations over northern Indiana. The Dense Fog Advisory that was in effect earlier this morning has expired, and the visibility has great improved midday. The full sunshine today is due to a high-pressure system located northeast of the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will also feel much more summer-like too as highs reach into the lower 80s.

Quiet conditions are on tap for the next several days. Temperatures will also gradually rise through midweek and reach back into the mid to potentially upper 80s. However, the high heat will be short-lived as cooler changes settle into the region late in the week. A storm system and cold front will bring scattered showers and a chance for thunderstorms on Thursday. The weather is going to be noticeably cooler next Friday with highs only near the 70° mark.