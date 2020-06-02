Summer heat returns as storm chances rise in days ahead

Expect a milder start this morning, under clear skies and light southwest winds. Lots of sunshine will be in the forecast today, with no rain and plenty of heat! As gusty winds kick in, temperatures will rise quickly, as dew points climb back into a stickier range. Some areas could top 90° for the first time of 2020.

Muggier air will build in on Wednesday, as a frontal boundary nears northern Indiana by late afternoon. This will spark thunderstorms, that will eventually migrate south through the overnight. Some storms could be stronger, if not, severe with torrential rains and strong gusts. We will monitor as needed, while under a slight risk for severe weather!

The heat will continue, along with sticky conditions through Friday night until a cold front drops through the state! This will result in lingering showers EARLY on Saturday, followed by a cooler, drier weekend.