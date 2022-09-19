INDIANAPOLIS – Monday comes in as the 6th straight warmer than average day in the city! Luckily, humidity has been on the low end during this stretch and highs have not gone above the mid 80s. While comfortable heat has brought back a taste of summer months, a true summer burst is expected as soon as tomorrow…

Multiple 90 degree highs possible midweek

A weak and quick-moving high pressure system will provide quiet weather to the Hoosier State overnight into Tuesday. Lows will have the opportunity to drop into the low & mid 60s as a result. A sunny morning will help us warm up quickly after sunrise however, and a rejuvenated southerly flow will boost temps as well. Afternoon highs will eventually reach the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. With a bit of stickiness in the air, it will really feel summer-like with a heat index in the low 90s. Overnight temps will be comfortable, but lows may not fall much below 70.

Wednesday will build off of Tuesday’s heat and appears to be a very good candidate for final 90 degree day of 2022. The day will be breezy with a mostly sunny sky. High temps will climb to the low 90s with a feels-like temp a couple degrees above that. In the evening however, a cold front will sweep through. A few storms will be possible after dark and a major shift in our weather inevitable.

First day of fall comes in with a chill!

Wednesday night’s cold front will. mean. business. Temperatures will drop all the way from low 90s to upper 50s by Thursday morning. Even with a partly sunny start to the day, Thursday may have a tough time even reaching the 70 degree mark! A strong high pressure system will follow up the cooler day and bring in what may be our first upper 40s of the season by Friday morning. That may be a 45 degree temperature swing in 36 hours! After another unseasonably cool Friday, temperatures should return to normal on Saturday.