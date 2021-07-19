Summer’s second half underway with dry time and warm up

NO 90s

We’ve entered the second half of meteorological summer and to-date the 90-degree days have been lacking. Passing the half-way point of meteorological summer (June 1st through August 31st), late July into August is considered the Dog Days of Summer and we typically have 90-degree days much more regularly. Some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded for the city of Indianapolis have occurred during this stretch of the calendar but we have not had an official 90° temperature in three weeks.

This summer has produced five days of 90-degree heat the hottest 93° on the 18th and 12th of June. July 2021 hasn’t produced a 90° temperature but came close on two occasions, the 5th and the 15th. By this point, eight 90-degree days are normal, we had twelve days the same time last year. There have only been eleven July’s on record without a 90° temperature, most recently eight years ago in 2014.

While 90s are on hold for now we could get there this weekend with a warming trend in the works. With added dry time and drying of the soils, we are forecasting highs near 90 this weekend and again early next week. With added humidity and a few storms around it isn’t a slam dunk we get there. Regardless, the heat index is set to climb again as well – so stay tuned, the Dog Days may be taking hold.