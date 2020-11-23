Sun back today; steady rain by midweek!

Skies are clearing and sunshine is back today! Although a chilly start this morning, roads are drying out and bright skies are in the forecast. On west winds, temperatures should climb back to near seasonal levels (average: 48°).

Clouds will begin to increase tonight and through the overnight, as a new system moves into the area. Some areas of rain and a wintry mix (sleet) will be possible in spots for Tuesday mornings rush hour. Showers will ease through the day, but clouds will hang thick in spots. Another system arrives on Wednesday with more rain on a big travel day.

Thanksgiving day will be damp and a touch unsettled in the morning with a lingering shower, but some sunshine will begin to work in through the afternoon hours, while highs reach the middle 50’s.