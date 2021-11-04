Sunday ends Daylight Saving Time; here’s what changes are coming

INDIANAPOLIS — Time to “fall back” this Sunday at 2 a.m. as Daylight Saving comes to an end.

This means you get an extra hour of sleep, but in turn, sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will also change too.

Here’s what you can expect:

We will continue to lose daylight until December 21, which is the shortest day of the year and the first day of winter. After that, we will gain sunlight every day.

This is also a good time to check and change the batteries in your smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.