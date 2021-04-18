Sunday ends wet for some; snow coming midweek!?

Expect a clear and chilly start this Sunday morning. Patchy frost likely in spots this morning across our northern and eastern counties until 9am. Another good dose of sunshine for today, as temperatures return to the lower 60’s this afternoon. Clouds will begin to gather by mid to late afternoon, while winds remain light from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Showers will be likely this evening, especially for the southern half of Indiana (including downtown Indianapolis). A few isolated storms could be in the mix across the southern 1/3 of the state with lightning and a heavier downpour. All rain should be exiting in the overnight.

Monday will be the “Pick of the Week” with breezy winds and warmer temperatures, as highs reach the middle 60’s.

Clouds begin to gather on Tuesday with rain early evening. By Tuesday night, rain will transition to snow in the overnight, as colder air intrudes. This burst of snow could accumulate in spots by Wednesday morning on grassy areas and some untreated roads or that have cooled below 32°. How much will fall? Tough to answer as models are showing ranges between 1″-4″ but what falls and accumulates will vary due to ground temperatures. Regardless, snow will be gone by Thursday! Although uncommon, April in Indianapolis averages .20″ of snowfall annually per the 30-year average!