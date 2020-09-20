Sunday Morning Weather

The fall-like feel is in the air. Temperatures Friday morning dropped into the mid and upper 40s for many areas across central Indiana. Although we had brilliant sunshine Friday afternoon, cool and breezy northeasterly winds kept temperatures from breaking out of the mid and upper 60s for most across the area. That's about 10-degrees below the average for this time of year.

Have the jacket with you if you'll be out Friday evening, it will be a chilly one. We're tracking the coolest air since mid May tonight. We haven't dropped below 50-degrees in Indianapolis since May 13th when we fell to 44-degrees. We'll be in that range early Saturday morning. A Frost Advisory is in place for our far northern counties tonight. This will expire at 9 AM Saturday. No widespread frost is expected but with the possibility of some areas dropping to the mid and upper 30s, patchy frost can't be ruled out.