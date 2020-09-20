Sunday Morning Weather Weather Posted: Sep 20, 2020 / 09:26 AM EDT / Updated: Sep 20, 2020 / 09:26 AM EDT Sunday started a little chilly again in the 40s. Burt the warm up gets underway with lots of sunshine. By Sunday afternoon the temperature is near 70 for most of central Indiana. Not many fans allowed but those who attend will see the roof open and have near perfect weather for a football game. The same conditions will exist Sunday night as we had the past couple nights. Clear skies, light wind and dry air. That will allow the temperature to, once again, drop into the 40s by Monday morning. Although we will have some nice fall weather for the next couple days, fall does not officially start until 9:30AM on Tuesday. It stays pleasant the rest of the week. Only a slight chance for showers next weekend for the dry lawns and gardens. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction