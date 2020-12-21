Sunday Night Weather

Skies have been cloudy this Sunday morning with areas for fog/drizzle in spots around the state. It may be a dull open to the day, but conditions should improve as we head into the afternoon.

There are broken clouds to the west on the satellite, and the break in clouds will slide east over the state today. Winds out of the southwest will also help temperatures to climb into the lowers 40s. Indianapolis will climb near 42° this afternoon as skies turn partly sunny.