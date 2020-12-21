Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Dec 20, 2020 / 10:44 PM EST / Updated: Dec 20, 2020 / 10:44 PM EST Although it will hit the low 50s on Wednesday, the temperature will really drop on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The sun came out Sunday afternoon and it turned out to be an OK day. High temperatures Sunday were 5 or 6 degrees above average. Nest up! An Alberta Clipper weather system moving through the upper Midwest is headed our direction. Our temperatures should be warm enough that any precipitation will be just some passing rain showers Monday morning. If there are any morning showers, they will move through quickly. We should see some sun by afternoon. Roller coaster temperatures this week. It will go from low 50s to the teens in a matter of only 36 hours Wednesday to Thursday. About the only chance for snow might be some light snow Wednesday night into Thursday. No guarantee of a White Christmas at this point. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction