Sunday Night Weather

Posted: Feb 7, 2021 / 11:04 PM EST / Updated: Feb 7, 2021 / 11:04 PM EST

Similar to Saturday, Sunday was a day that started sunny and then clouds rolled in during the afternoon. Even with lots of sunshine during the day, we could only muster high temperatures in the teens for Central and Northern Indiana. We are just getting started with a line of minor snow systems that will effect or weather for a few days. The first batch of snow moving through Sunday night and Monday morning will bring about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of fluffy snow to areas mainly north. Watch out for slick spots as road salt and chemicals are not as effective with these cold temperatures. Temperatures will be a little warmer Monday, but not by much. Light snow will start up again Monday afternoon. This second round of snow that starts Monday afternoon into early Tuesday will bring an additional 1/2″ to 1″ to Central and Northern Indiana. 2″ to 3″ is possible in Southern Indiana. A very cold wintry week ahead. Right now it is looking like we will not see temperatures above freezing all week. And we may get an even stronger push of arctic air by next weekend. Brrrr!