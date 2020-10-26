Sunday Night Weather

Expect more cloud cover as we wrap up the weekend. Central Indiana is situated between two systems today, which will keep skies mainly cloudy throughout the day. Only a few passing sprinkles will be possible at times around the area. Because of the cloud cover today, temperatures will struggle to climb this afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 50s late in the afternoon.

The weather is much more active in other parts of the country! There are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories over the Great Plains this Sunday morning. Some snow totals could even exceed 8” in western Nebraska today, with the same system bringing snow showers to the upper Midwest.