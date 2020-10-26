Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Oct 26, 2020 / 12:38 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 26, 2020 / 12:38 AM EDT Cloudy skies, cool temperatures and a few sprinkles on Sunday. Saturday, was easily the best day this past weekend. These high temperatures for Sunday are about 10 degrees below average for October 25. FuctureCast shows a weather system moving in from the west will first bring us more clouds through early Monday afternoon. Later Monday afternoon and evening more showers move in to central and southern Indiana. Some areas may get up to 1/2 inch of rain late Monday into Tuesday morning before it ends. The week ahead we will have temperatures about 4 – 9 degrees below average for the end of October. After showers late Monday, there is another chance for rain Thursday. so far, Halloween is looking dry and cool. Hurricane season typically ends November 1. Looks like there is time to squeeze at least one more storm in this year. “Zeta” may be a category 1 hurricane in the next couple days out in the Golf. Then it heads north and could influence our chance for rain on Thursday. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction