Sunday snow showers

It’s been a snowy and cold Saturday. However, Indianapolis is still well below the average snowfall by this time in the season. Only 1.8” of snowfall was recorded at the Indianapolis Airport on Saturday. That brings our seasonal total up to a mere 4.9″. That’s still 6.3″ below average and the least snowiest Meteorological Winter, to-date, since 2015.

Snow showers will continue to ease Saturday evening and become isolated overnight. We’re not done just yet. Additional snow showers will develop again on Sunday and bring another 1″ to 2″ of snowfall to the area. Slick spots won’t be the only travel concern. Heavy bursts of snow will be possible at times and could lead to reduced visibility.

We take a break from the snow as we start a new week on Monday. However, we will keep that wintry feel with temperatures only running in the mid 30s by the afternoon. After factoring in a wind chill, it will actually only FEEL like it’s in the low to mid 20s.

Some sunshine returns this week but temperatures, overall, will remain near the seasonal average. A slight and brief warmup arrives late in the week before it’s quickly followed by another shot of colder air.