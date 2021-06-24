Sunnier and warmer! Stormy end to work week

Sunshine is back and warmth coming along with it! After a recent cool spell, temperatures will be returning to normal, seasonal levels this afternoon on breezy south winds. Expect afternoon highs reaching the middle to upper 80s in many locations, along with dry conditions.

Friday, areas of rain and storm chances will be on the rise through the morning and afternoon. The added clouds will bring a slight pullback in temperatures for the day but higher dew points will make for a more humid afternoon, as scattered storms and pockets of rain will move across the state.

The weekend still appears hot, humid with limited storm chances for central Indiana! Nearing 90° both days of Saturday and Sunday.