Sunniest day in weeks could not come at a better time; Warmest of 2020 to follow

We needed that! Finally some sun and mild temperatures to go along with it. Our weather sure took a turn, after early morning fog and chilly temperatures - the skies brightened to the sunniest overhead here in 17 days.

Check out the before and after from Lake Monroe Wednesday. Stunning skies from our camera at Four Winds Lakeside Inn.

Foggy start early Wednesday morning at Lake Monroe

March 2020 has been cloudy and it follows a cloudy January and February. March typically increases to 50% possible sunshine but so far this month we've only had half of that. That sun will hang around this evening and will not set until 8:03 pm. We've gained one hour and three minutes of daylight since the start on the month - and we gain another fifteen minutes by month's end.

Enjoy the sun, because more clouds are to arrive Thursday and not far behind rain chances.

WARMING UP

Let that March sunshine do its thing! After early morning lows near freezing, even below freezing in Kokomo, the strengthening March sun went to work. By 5 pm temperatures had jumped 25° to over 30° since early Wednesday morning.

Though clouds are due to increase and shower chances will return starting tomorrow evening, a passing warm from will elevate temperatures to nearly 70-degrees Thursday afternoon making it the warmest day of 2020. The last 70-degree day officially for Indianapolis came October 20th. We got a real chance of getting there, clouds and the arrival of showers will determine.