Sunniest day of the week! Timing rainfall for Thanksgiving Day

Skies are clear and temperatures are very cold to open our Tuesday morning. In fact, with temperatures dipping into the teens and lower 20’s…this will mark the coldest morning of the season, thus far! Heavy frost out-the-door and some extra time to warm up that vehicle will be a great idea.

Today will be the sunniest day of the week, along with light winds from the southwest should help to improve our high today compared to Monday’s high of 37°. Overall, a very quiet day ahead, after such a cold start.

Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year, should be very solid nationwide! Both east and west coast travel looks fairly tranquil. The Midwest, southeast and Ohio Valley will remain dry too. The only inclement weather will remain across the Rockies with rain and snow showers. Air travel should not be impacted much by weather but the volume of travel could create some delays.

Thanksgiving Day brings rainfall to Indiana! The steadiest of the rain will fall in the morning through early afternoon. Most rainfall should be pulling east by 2:00 pm, as winds increase and temperatures being to steadily fall. Expect a midday high around 46° but lower 40’s by 5:00 pm. Colder air for Black Friday under blustery conditions and brighter skies.