Temperatures surged under sunny skies Thursday, the brightest afternoon of the month

The days are getting shorter and Thursday, December 7th was a sunny and very mild day. Temperatures surged behind a warm front to 55° in Indianapolis and as mild as 58° in Bloomington. A significant jump of as much as 15 to 20-degrees over Wednesday afternoon and it felt 30-degrees warmer as the wind-chill yesterday dipped into the middle 20’s.

Despite the lowering sun angle, the high Thursday was more like the high expected on November 8th and it was the WARMEST December 7th in 19 years. (61° 2004).

More mild air will flow into the state entering the weekend and afternoon temperatures are expected to run well into the upper 50s if not touch 60-degrees before a cold front sweeps the state Saturday evening. A return to a more seasonal chill returns Sunday and Monday.

EARLY SUNSET

The sun set at 5:19pm Thursday marking the earliest sunset of the year. Known as ‘sunset solstice’, the more widely known Winter Solstice is still days away. On December 21 the length of the day is the shortest day of the year with only 9 hours, 20 minutes and 56 seconds.