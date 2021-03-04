Sunniest stretch in three years to continue

ANOTHER FINE DAY

Despite a drop in the temperatures, it was another stunning day in central Indiana with nearly 100% sunshine. Nearly you ask? If it were not for a few clouds drifting by early this morning, we captured them from our camera at Daniel’s Vineyard in Geist, this would have been three completely cloud-free days in a row.

Despite those few brief clouds, it is still the sunniest stretch of weather here in exactly three years! The last time we deemed skies this clear over a three-day span was March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th of 2018!

This is well deserved as 13 of the past 14 months have been below normal in sunshine production. Only last November produced a surplus of sunshine and this young March is blowing the doors off last November! March 2021 has already produced 85% possible sunshine, 50% is normal. And there is no let-up yet. Sunny skies will be abundant through the weekend with the exception of some high/mid-level clouds showing up Sunday and Monday. Rain-bearing clouds are on hold until next week!