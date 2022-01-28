Sunny and cold weekend, changes to the forecast next week

INDIANAPOLIS – We picked up half an inch of snow at the airport in Indy. Some areas picked up an inch of snow! These snow showers will move out and cold temperatures will move in.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the single digits will feel-like temperatures tomorrow morning below zero, bundle up!

Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday will be cold with temperatures in the middle 20s and Sunday will have temperatures in the middle 30s!

To start off next week, temperatures will top off in the lower 40s which will feel like t-shirt weather after the cold snap we’ve been experiencing.

The next big weather system will come Tuesday into Wednesday and possibly last into Thursday. This is a complex storm with timing and position playing key roles in what type of precipitation we get and how much. There is a good chance we see a lot of rain out of this IF we stay on the warm side of the storm. There is a chance that we will see both rain and snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty right now but this system will have a big impact. More details will come out next week.