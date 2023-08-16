We are starting off Wednesday with mostly clear skies, patchy fog, and refreshing temperatures! Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 50s through daybreak. This morning’s crisp air is the coolest we have seen in nearly two months! Enjoy the relief while it lasts because the ‘”fall-like” feel is going to be brief. Another hot dome is going to set up over the Ohio Valley and drive temperatures up in the days ahead!

There is an area of high pressure over Missouri and Iowa this morning. This pressure feature will keep skies mostly sunny today and the area dry through Thursday morning. Today is the pick-of the-week because of the sunshine and comfortable weather! Highs will rise into the lower 80s this afternoon as dew points stay below 60° across central Indiana. The weather will be ideal for those visiting the Indiana State Fair, or if your plans take you to Grand Park this evening for Colts Training Camp.

There are a few changes on the way heading into Thursday afternoon as a cold front quickly sweeps across the region. Along the boundary, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. A few storms may become strong (isolated severe) and produce gusty winds. There should still be plenty of dry time tomorrow. However, the most favorable chance for storms arrives 1 PM. Highs are going to rise back into the lower 80s.

Do not get used to the cooler than average temperatures because the state is going to heat up through the weekend and into next week. There will be more opportunities for 90° heat starting on Sunday. Thursday is also the only chance the area will see rain in the extended period.