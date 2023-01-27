This morning will mark the coldest start of the month, as skies are clearing and temperatures are tumbling before sunrise! Expect temperatures in the teens and bright sunshine to greet you at 7:57 a.m. and through lunchtime.

Your day will bring a little bit of everything from early sunshine to increasing clouds through the day, as stronger winds increase up to 35 mph, while rain and snow showers return by late afternoon and into the evening. An ever-changing day for Indiana!

This evening, rain and snow showers will be scattered around! A few brief, more intense snow showers could bring a brief, intense covering in grassy areas or on a few area roadways but most areas will remain just wet. Winds settle overnight, as temperatures drop to around 30°.

This weekend will bring mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, dry conditions, and additional wind through the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 40s. The pattern turns more unsettled late Saturday and into Sunday, as rain to snow returns to the state. It appears that rain showers will be likely late Saturday night in the overnight and into Sunday before transitioning to light rain/snow mix on Sunday afternoon.

A slushy accumulation at best for grassy areas, as roads remain wet on Sunday. Any travel issues could return Monday morning!