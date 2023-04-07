Lingering high clouds Friday thinned to permit a touch milder day. Adding more sun will bring a daily warm up.

SO LONG CLOUD COVER

Clouds at night = temperatures stay milder. Clouds during the day = temperatures are cooler and that was very evident on Friday. Early morning lows dipped into the upper 20s where there was some clearing northwest of Indianapolis while south, temperatures were 10-degrees milder. Lafayette fell to 28° while Indy’s low of 36° brought frost conditions.

With fewer clouds in the forecast, afternoon temperatures are expected to climb back to near seasonal levels Saturday then climb slightly above for Easter Sunday. There is little or no clouds expected this weekend and no real rain chances for days. Temperature here will continue to warm under the weight of an upper-level high pressure. Call it an early season “warm dome” as temperatures move up as much as 15-degrees above normal next week.

EASTER SUNDAY

This will be a fantastic Easter Sunday and much more milder than last year. Easter 2022 fell on April 17th, a week earlier and it was chilly. The afternoon high was only 51° with and early morning low around freezing. We are predicting a chilly morning but warming nicely to a high of 66°, sunrise is 7:17am.

Easter’s date changes from year to year but looking back over the past 50 years, the average high is 62° and in that span there were three Easter’s topping 80-degrees. The warmest on record was in 1941, with a high of 86°.

It has snowed on Easter, most recently on April 1st, 2018 when 2.1″ of snow was measured. Rain has fallen on nearly half on record. The coldest Easter morning was 15° in 1940.