Skies are clear and temperatures cool/crisp to open our Sunday morning! Out-the-door, expect a great sunrise, while temperatures hover in the middle to upper 50s. Winds are light and the air very fresh with lower dew points. Fog issues are underway outside of 465 and quite dense in some locations until 9:30am.

This afternoon, it’s a Colts Sunday! What an incredible day for the home opener and everything football. Sunny and seasonal weather expected all day, marking a perfect day! Here is your breakdown:

Back to work on Monday brings additional sunshine and warmth for the area, while winds turn to the southwest. Lower 80s expected tomorrow and another pleasant day!

Rain chances return late Monday evening and into Tuesday followed by a much cooler shot of air Wednesday and into Thursday.