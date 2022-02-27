If you enjoyed the weather on Saturday, then you will love what is in store for today! Central Indiana will have another day filled with sunshine and temperatures will trend warmer this afternoon. Indianapolis ended up with a high at 35° on Saturday. Highs are going to be about 10 degrees higher compared to yesterday!

By tonight, westerly winds will become light, and the clear skies will allow temperatures to quickly drop shortly after sunset. The Pacers have a home game tonight against the Boston Celtics with tip-off at 5 PM. Be sure to have a heavier coat for the end of the game because temperatures will fall back into the mid-30s downtown.

Lows tonight are going to sink back into the lower 20s. It will be another chilly morning, but the light winds should keep the wind chills in check. A strong southerly breeze will contribute to above average highs by Monday afternoon!

Temperatures this week will trend warmer, but the forecast is a tricky one! Late in the week, a frontal boundary or “boundary between colder and milder air masses” will be hovering over the Ohio Valley. If the front settles south of Indy, temperatures will trend cooler. If it slides into the Great Lakes, central Indiana will be on the warmer side of the system. Kept temperatures in the 50s for much of the area for now.

We should still have a long stretch of dry weather. Weak shower chances do exist over northern Indiana on Thursday. Right now, I kept a mostly cloudy sky closer to Indianapolis with more favorable rain chances next weekend. We even have a chance to see highs jump into the 60s! Be sure to stay tuned for updates this week because there may be some adjustments temperature-wise late in the week.