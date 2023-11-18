A late-week storm system brought much-needed rainfall to parts of central Indiana on Friday. Bloomington received more than 0.6” of rain with the Indianapolis Airport reporting 0.31”. Despite the rainfall, the deficit accrued over the past two months is still significant enough to keep burn bans in place this weekend. There are still 24 Indiana counties running under a burn ban this Saturday morning.

It is a much colder morning compared to Friday! Temperatures early this morning were running 25 to 35 degrees cooler than early Friday morning. It was also frosty due because of the clear skies and light winds.

High pressure over the Mississippi Valley is going to track east over the region today, and it’ll bring us sunshine and very little cloud cover. Highs today are going to rise into the lower 50s this afternoon, which is seasonal for mid-November.

Sunday is going to be sunny and slightly warmer across the Hoosier State. However, there is a storm system that is going to bring another shot at rainfall Monday evening and Tuesday of this week. Most of the rainfall should exit the area by Wednesday, which is good news for those traveling for Thanksgiving. Right now, the holiday looks great with scattered clouds and highs in the mid-40s.