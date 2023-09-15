Another clear and crisp morning is underway, as temperatures are settling back down into the lower 50s and upper 40s. Expect another incredible sunrise and less fog to start the morning rush.

This afternoon will provide more sunshine and seasonal temperatures, as highs reach near 80° and winds remain light from the east, southeast at 5-10 mph.

Make your evening plans outside, as this is the good stuff for early autumn in Indiana! A great night for a bonfire, football, and/or grilling.

The weekend will bring an increase in clouds on Saturday, as dry weather holds and temperatures remain seasonal overall. Clouds thicken Saturday night and into Sunday with shower chances rising by Sunday morning and into the afternoon. The rainfall amounts look low with amounts ranging between .05″ to .20″ in most locations. A storm or two could be in the mix but most will fall in shower form. This will inevitably bring a cooler flow Sunday and into Monday.