Sunny and seasonal today; quick warmup into Thursday

Light snow showers traveled over central Indiana last night along a cold front. Wind speeds kicked up as the boundary passed and there were measured wind gusts near 40 MPH for many around the area.

The strong winds are creating wind chills in the lower teens this morning.

Cooler air is streaming into central Indiana today and temperatures are going to take a dip. Highs today will slowly rise to the mid-30s this afternoon.

Temperatures will be seasonable, but nearly six degrees cooler compared to Tuesday.

Skies will become mostly sunny around central Indiana today as high pressure slides east over the Midwest. A wind shift will occur overnight and will help temperatures slowly climb.

The warmest day of the week arrives tomorrow. Highs Thursday afternoon will trend nearly 10 degrees above average to date! Next chance for a rain-snow mix holds off until Sunday.