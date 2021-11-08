Sunny and warm…the pick of the week!

After a wonderful weekend and likely the last great weekend of 2021…sunshine rolls on! Today will mark our 9th straight day in a row of dry weather too, as winds turn slightly breezy from the southwest. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s in your hometown, 10-14 degrees above the seasonal average. Enjoy it, as it will be the best day of the week!

Tonight, more dry weather holding with lows only dropping into the middle 40s. Expect a great night for outdoor plans.

Tuesday will bring an increase in clouds through the day and eventually some scattered showers by late afternoon/early evening, as a front approaches from the northwest. Highs will reach the middle to lower 60s, as the pattern remains mild. Rainfall potential should remain light with most areas receiving less a tenth of an inch.

A larger storm approaches on Thursday with higher rainfall rates and totals, wind, and a significant cool-down for the upcoming weekend. Flurries will be possible this weekend, if models stand, with a sharp trough digging in and colder air intruding…stay tuned!