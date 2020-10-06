Sunny but terribly dry

SUNNY STRETCH

The sunshine looked great and we certainly deserve it as 2020 has been a cloudy year to-date. Each of the first nine months of the year were all sub average in sunshine output but things have changed in October.

Only 15 days were as clear as it was on Tuesday with only a brief passing cloud seen late date. October is a month that produces 61% possible sunshine and ranks 5th sunniest annually. As of Tuesday, we are are now at 57% possible sun – a shade below average but if the month ended today it would be the sunniest month so far this year. Yes it is a young month but the forecast is for a continuation of nearly completely clear skies much of the rest of the week.

Take advantage of the unlimited visibility and the clear skies overhead tonight as the International Space Station zips overhead. It will appear in the northwest sky precisely at 8:37 pm and be visible for three minutes.

DROUGHT DEEPENS

Tuesday was a milestone day in the historic dry spell. We have only had .12″ of rainfall over the past 49 days – that now ranks as the second longest this dry, this long. 116 years ago, the span reached 59 days in 1904.

Since mid-August, central, west central and southwest central Indiana is the driest in the Midwest with locations approaching 6″ below normal precipitation. The tinder dry conditions will keep burn bans in place.

So when will we get rain? The prospects are low and at this time the remnants of major hurricane DELTA could swipe the area with showers later Sunday and into Monday. The prospects are small and we will monitor trends. Should we miss out on those showers – a windy, Autumn storm could bring numerous showers next Tuesday. We will keep you up to date.