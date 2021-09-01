Sunny, cool & comfortable weather is here to stay

If you have had the chance be outside at all today, there’s no doubt you have felt the massive improvement in our weather. Of greatest significance is the humidity. Our dew point has dropped 15-20 degrees over the past 24 hours!

As we head through the evening, our sky will remain spotless. Temperatures today have remained around the 80 degree mark too, but unlike yesterday, this comes with a sunny sky. As the cooler air mass continues to settle into the region, our temperatures will fall more quickly overnight. Many locations may begin the morning as cool as the upper 50s!

Thursday will be another gorgeous one and may make an argument for the nicest day we see all month. It will be a cool start, but with the sun and dry air we will warm up efficiently. You will notice a little bit of wind has the cool and comfortable air enters from the northeast. All around, it will be a great day for ANYTHING outdoors… just don’t forget the sunglasses!

Nice weather will extend through Friday as well though a few more clouds may be present in the evening. This will lead into our next chance for rain, which will come on Saturday. More clouds can be expected on this weekend opener, but rain showers will remain scattered and on the lighter side. Seasonable weather will then take us through the remainder of the weekend and holiday.