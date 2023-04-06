INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Thursday! We are starting off much colder this morning after a cold front came through Wednesday. We are cooler than average today, but warmth and sunshine are on the way as we enter a much-needed dry stretch!

EF-0 tornado confirmed

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Montgomery County southeast of New Ross after a round of severe storms rolled through Wednesday afternoon. This tornado was on the ground briefly, for about one minute, and had a path of 0.26 miles. Damage was reported to outbuildings, siding, and other structures as well.

Sunny, breezy Thursday

Highs today will climb into the middle and upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 30s under mostly starry skies.

Seasonal Friday

Friday looks very seasonal. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s. This will begin our warming trend as we head into the weekend and next week.

Easter weekend

Saturday will feature a whole lot of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s and light winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s. Easter Sunday will be sunny as well with temperatures close to 70°!

Sunny, warm into next week

As we head into next week, our pattern looks above average and dry. Temperatures will soar into the middle 70s and lower 80s!