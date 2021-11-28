Sunny end to the holiday weekend; quickly warming up this week!

Sunday is going to be much brighter compared to Saturday. A cold front is now east of Indiana, which will keep temperatures slightly cooler from yesterday.

Temperatures are going to be chilly for those tailgating before the Colts game this afternoon! Have the winter gear ready with hats, gloves, and heavy coats. Wind chills may drop into the upper teens and lower 20s before the lunch hour.

By kick-off, temperatures will rise into the upper 30s with highs near 40° for downtown Indianapolis. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day and this evening.

A storm system is going to pass over the Great Lakes on Monday. A warm front stretching south from the same complex will also slide east over central Indiana. The boundary will bring additional clouds to the area which will keep temperatures in the upper 30s that afternoon.

Southerly winds pick up on Tuesday and it will mark the beginning of a quick warmup to close the month. We are going to kick-off December with mild temperatures and shower chances. Thursday will be the warmest of the week with highs near 60°!