High pressure is setting up over the Great Lakes this morning. It will bring full sunshine today and the weather looks great if you have outdoor plans. Temperatures are going to warm up a couple degrees more this afternoon compared to yesterday. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s. With dew points in the 50s, it will feel comfortable and not very humid throughout the day.

Clear skies will persist this evening and tonight! Mild temperatures are anticipated too as lows fall into the lower 60s early Monday morning. It will heat up much more tomorrow due to a southerly wind shift. The strong breeze will drive temperatures into the upper 80s and potentially 90° in Indianapolis.

There is going to be a storm chance Monday night, mainly northwest of Indianapolis. A couple storms could turn strong and produce gusty winds. However, the threat for severe weather looks low now and rain totals will be minimal. There are limited this week, which will not help with the deficit we have developed over the last two months.