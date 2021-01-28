Sunny end to the work week but final weekend of January looks sloppy and slick

BRIGHT SKIES

The skies were filled with sun and decorative cumulus clouds Thursday in the wake of Wednesday’s snowfall. We had sunshine area-wide and in full effect for the first time since Saturday. We welcome more sunshine and we get it Friday.

January is the second cloudiest month annually and this January is among the cloudiest on record. To-date we’ve only had half the normal sunshine, 21% – the normal is 40%. Only December is cloudier.

We will start and end Friday with clear skies and plentiful sunshine! It is worth noting, the sun now set at 6pm Thursday, first time since October. We have gained 38 minutes of daylight this month and will end January gaining 44 minutes.

CLEAR BUT COLD

The sunshine looked and felt great but the clear skies and recent snowfall will lead to a very cold night across all of central Indiana. Wednesday’s snowfall included some local 4″ totals in Lawrence county and there is still snow on the ground in many locations across the state. The ideal conditions for maximum cooling during the overnight hours includes, clear skies, light wind and snow on the ground. We have all those ingredients for many outlying areas Friday morning.

Low temperatures have rarely fallen below 20-dgrees this season. Only six nights prior to Thursday mornings lows fell below 20°, the fewest in a season in 89 years. Friday morning will be the 8th and some outlying locations could reach the single digits.

WEEKEND TAKES A TURN

There is still plenty of questions and very few answers as to how the weekend storm will fully impact central Indiana. What we do know is that the storm track at this time has been consistently shown to slice the state in half. Any deviation of the track can lead to major changes in the forecast so more on that as we iron out the details. As of Thursday night, the picture is clear that a surge of moisture will arrive late day or after sunset Saturday. While the weekend system is still a work in progress – the picture is clear that initially a wet snow will fall Saturday evening. The so-called ‘onslaught’ precipitation of snow that could accumulate several inches before a change to rain.

We will then see a transition to rain from southwest to northeast thus leading to a reduction in snow totals. Still up for debate, the track – timing – the type and the temperatures. These four “T’s” of winter storm forecasting will be ironed out when new data arrives. That will be as early as Thursday night. Look for an update on-air in our 10pm and 11pm broadcasts.