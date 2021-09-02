Sunny finish to the workweek; round of rain arrives Saturday

Central Indiana Forecast:

Prepare for much cooler temperatures out the door this morning! Many locations around central Indiana have fallen into the mid-50s. Dew points have also dropped below 60°, which has helped with the humidity. Today is the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s! The northwesterly breeze will make it feel very comfortable this afternoon.

High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep Indiana dry until the holiday weekend. Cloud cover will build a bit on Friday as our next system nears the Ohio Valley. It will be pleasant for high school football games tomorrow evening as temperatures fall back into the 70s.

Our next disturbance in the weather pattern arrives on Saturday as showers pass over the state. Saturday looks to be the wettest of the holiday weekend. Showers will linger Sunday morning then depart for the afternoon. Labor Day is going to be much drier as temperatures rise near 80° again.

Ida Impacts:

Ida continues to impact parts of the northeast this Thursday morning. It is now considered a post-tropical cyclone, but it is still holding much moisture as it travels over the northeastern U.S.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency in New York City last night. A Flash Flood Emergency is only issued in rare situations when human life is at risk or catastrophic flooding is imminent. The remnants from Ida will continue to bring rain to Massachusetts and Maine today. The system is expected to move out of the U.S. by tomorrow.