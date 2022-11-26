After a foggy start to the day, skies have brightened mid-morning and all of Central Indiana is seeing a mostly sunny sky. With the sunshine out, temperatures are going to quickly rise. Highs are projected to climb into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. You do not need the rain gear if you plan on shopping for Small Business Saturday.

If plan on heading to Bloomington for the Old Oaken Bucket game today, the weather looks great for college football! Skies will say mostly clear with a temperature near 58° at kick-off!

The weather looks pleasant for evening plans too! However, cloud cover is going to build into the area and temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s. Rain showers will move it overnight with the activity becoming more widespread after midnight.

Heavy downpours are anticipated with our next round of rain. You may even hear a few rumbles of thunder early tomorrow morning. Most of the rain is going to occur during the first half of the day, with the coverage sharply dropping for the afternoon. It will stay rather cloudy for the remainder of our Sunday. Highs will only reach into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Up to an inch of rain is possible. However, some spots may receive more than an inch.