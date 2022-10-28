Friday’s skies were bright and beautiful and a preview of Saturday. November looks to open very mild.

SUNNY FRIDAY

Every Friday this October has been sunny! Just another terrific open to the final weekend of the month with completely clear skies. Temps will slip quickly after sunset (6:48pm). and dip to near 40-degrees by sunrise. The chilly temperatures may greet us early Saturday but only briefly.

WEEKEND RAIN

Sunshine will be plentiful Saturday but late day clouds signal a change for the second half of the weekend. Rain arrives early Sunday reaching peak coverage of just under 50% before Colts kickoff.

The weak low pressure lingers into Monday for Halloween but is only to produce lighter and more widely scattered showers for trick or treaters.

The showers in the forecast for Halloween will be light & widely scattered. Scanning weather records, just under half the Halloweens on record have been wet. Most recently 2019. MEASURED snowfall on only two occasions. Do you remember 2014?

LOOKING AHEAD there is a real warm spell coming to open the month of November. Saturday may be just a preview of the opening week of the month when an extended sunny spell accompanies 70-degree days. At this distance, the warmer than average temperatures could spill into the second week of the month.

Enjoy the weekend and an early HAPPY HALLOWEEN all!