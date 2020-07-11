Sunny open to the weekend; storm chances rise Saturday night

We broke the seven day stretch of 90° heat in Indianapolis yesterday when the high temperature climbed to 86°. Temperatures for today will likely fall short of 90° once again and there will be plenty of dry time in the day ahead! For those that have any outdoor plans, remember to apply and reapply sunblock! The UV Index is at a 10 (very high) today and sunburn may occur within 12 minutes without skin protection.

Storm chances are on the rise as we head into the evening hours. An upper level wave will contribute to the thunderstorm activity after 5 PM. At first, a few spotty showers and storms could fire up with the heat of the day with a more prominent line arriving after 9 PM. Any storms tonight may turn strong and potentially severe with the Slight Risk zone extending into Indiana’s westernmost counties.

The storms are expected to weaken as they travel over the area tonight, meaning the strongest of the storms will likely impact the western half of the state. Some storms may produce gusty winds, hail and embedded heavy downpours.

Expect another chance for widely scattered showers and storms early in the day tomorrow. The rain will exit as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. We will welcome the more comfortable temperatures for the next couple days! Central Indiana will have a break from the high heat early in the week as highs climb into the lower 80s. Don’t get used to the “cooler” temperatures though! Another heat wave will likely set up at the end of the workweek with highs in the 90s returning by Wednesday.