We are kicking off the weekend with heavy frost across central Indiana! Temperatures fell to the lower to mid-20s early Saturday morning under a mostly clear sky. The combination of the two, along with light winds, helped with the formation of the heavy frost. Temperatures will improve this morning and should rise above the freezing mark midday.

Today is the pick of the weekend because high pressure over the Upper Midwest will keep the Hoosier State dry today. Cloud cover will be limited as highs approach the 40° mark this afternoon.

A nearby storm system will slide over the Mid-South tomorrow, which in turn will bring more clouds to the central Indiana overnight and Sunday. A light wintry mix is going to creep into the area tonight as skies become overnight. Patchy black ice and slick conditions may form by early Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the lower 30s.

The Colts have their final game of the season against the Texans at home tomorrow. Tailgaters will need to wear a heavy coat and prepare for the wintry mix with seasonal highs in the mid-30s.