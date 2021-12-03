Sunny skies heading into the weekend; Chance for Sunday showers

Expect another quiet day across central Indiana! Skies are clear to start the day, which has helped temperatures dip a little more this morning. Temperatures are in the mid-30s at this hour. A heavier coat, hats and gloves will be needed for the morning rush hour.

There is a wave of rain and snow traveling over Michigan this morning. The system is going to entirely miss central Indiana and the area will stay dry for a second day in a row. Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Light winds and clear skies will make for a great evening for Christmas lights displays! Temperatures will fall into the 40s by 8 PM with overnight lows dropping back into the 30s.

A wind shift is going to occur overnight, and temperatures will be impacted by the northerly winds on Saturday. Highs will be cooler compared to the last couple days. Shower chances will ramp up on Sunday. Up to half an inch of rain will be possible by Monday morning.

The pattern turns more active next week! Temperatures are going to sharply drop by Monday with highs back into the mid-30s! Another storm system arrives mid-week, and it will bring the potential for rain and snow. Stay tuned for updates!