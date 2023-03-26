Temperatures this Sunday morning dropped into the lower to mid-30s. The light winds and near-freezing temperatures are creating a frosty blanket over lawns this morning. At least we are starting off the day dry with only a few clouds in the sky this morning. You can expect several hours with dry time as high peak into the upper 50s and lower 60s!

Cloud cover builds late in the afternoon as our next round of showers and thunderstorms approaches Indiana. With the milder air in place, a few pulse thunderstorms may fire up within the wave of activity in the evening. The primary threat will be gusty winds. It is a low-end severe weather threat.

Scattered showers will fill into the state overnight as a cold front slides over the Midwest. Rain totals may rise to a half inch within the moderate rainfall that develops tonight. This will not help ease the flooding situation that is happening along area rivers and streams south of the Indianapolis area.

Shower chances will continue into Monday morning with skies staying mostly cloudy behind the system. Temperatures are going to be much cooler to kick-off the workweek with highs back into the upper 40s.