Sunny skies prove fleeting as rain returns tomorrow

After 168 days, Indianapolis finally registered a low colder than 40 degrees this morning! This is officially the THIRD latest we have ever made it without a low in the 30s. The majority of the state made it down to frost & freeze levels too. Centerville takes the cake with a low of 30°!

We have warmed up nicely since this morning with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and even low 60s in southern portions of the state. The abundance of sun has been an important factor in warming us up today and our sky will remain clear though the first part of the evening too. Changes are expected overnight however, as clouds fill in from the west ahead of our next system.

Thursday will be a day to keep the umbrella handy from start to finish. We will begin the morning with clouds and a low in the upper 40’s. Showers will begin as early as 8:00am and later in the morning or early afternoon, a heavier rain will take over for a few hours. Highs will reach the mid 50s, but only thanks to a southerly flow of air a couple thousand feet above the surface.

Unfortunately, this storm system will slow down as it progresses through our area and rain will stick around overnight into Friday. Friday may be drier than Thursday, but rain is still expected to impact much of the afternoon and remain scattered into the evening. Showers will eventually taper off, but improvement will not come until Saturday.